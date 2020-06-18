'SNL' alum Kristen Wiig and fiance Avi Rothman welcome twins via surrogate

Sign up for our newsletter

Former "Saturday Night Live" actress and comedian Kristen Wiig and her fiance, Avi Rothman are the proud parents of twins!

The couple welcomed their new additions via surrogate earlier this year, TODAY confirmed.

Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman at a 2016 event in New York City. Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

Wiig, 46, isn't on social media so she hasn't posted any photos of the kids, but she did hint on a recent episode of "SNL" about being a mom.

For the show's Mother's Day episode, she thanked her own mom for "preparing me to be a mom myself."

“Things like breastfeeding,” she joked, lifting up a plate of cooked chicken breasts. “Babies love that chicken, she would always say that.”

Rothman and Wiig have reportedly been together since 2016 when they were spotted by paparazzi on a romantic vacation together in Hawaii, People reports. Rothman and Wiig have a lot in common — both are comedians who trained at the Groundlings theater in Los Angeles.