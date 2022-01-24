Fans around the world were happily stunned when Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced Friday they were parents, but perhaps we just weren't paying attention.

The couple, who tied the knot in India in December 2018, announced via a joint statement on Instagram that they welcomed their first child with the help of a surrogate.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” the statement, posted to both of their accounts, said.

Many felt that the power couple had pulled a fast one, not announcing they were expecting at all. But Chopra Jonas alluded to a baby back in November, and we all thought it was a joke.

"If you don’t know, we’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet, which is why I’m excited to make this announcement. Sorry, babe. Nick and I are expecting..." Chopra Jonas, 39, said followed by a long pause, during Netflix's "Jonas Brothers Family Roast" in November 2021.

Jonas, 29, offered his wife a quizzical look, while the crowd cheered.

She continued, "...to get drunk tonight, and sleep in tomorrow!"

The crowd laughed and Chopra Jones moved on, addressing the ten year age gap between her and her husband.

“He showed me how to use TikTok, for example," she said. "And I showed him what a successful acting career looks like."

As it turns out, the "expecting" sentiment wasn't a joke. And it's one the singer and actor leaned into for the February cover of "Vanity Fair."

She told the magazine that 2022 was going to bring change.

"I feel like I am at a precipice of reinvention," she told the outlet, knowing she was about to become a mom. "What is the new me? I’m very excited about the future. I’m terrified of it too. Change is always scary. But I’ve done it multiple times in my life."

The new mom and dad have not revealed if they’ve added a boy or girl to the growing Jonas family, but their new baby joins cousins Alena Rose, 7, and Valentina Angelina, 5, from Jonas brother, Kevin and wife, Danielle, as well as, Willa, 1, from brother Joe, and wife Sophie Turner.