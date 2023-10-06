70 million ‘rolling ball’ candies have been recalled. One choking death has been reported

Candy Dynamics Inc. issued a recall for 70 million of their popular Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies on Oct. 5.

The product is a plastic tube that contains a liquid candy within a rolling ball. In two separate cases, the rolling applicator ball detached from the container, creating a potential choking hazard.

A second candy was also recalled on the same day.

Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution recalled three flavors of their Cocco Candy Rolling Candy and 145,800 units of candy as the result of a fatal choking incident.

According to information shared by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, a 7-year-old girl "choked and died after the candy’s rolling ball dislodged and became trapped in her throat in New York in April 2023."

Though these candies were created by different companies, both pose a similar risk.

If you have purchased Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies, check here to see if they are part of the recall. If so, stop using them immediately. You can return the candy to Candy Dynamics for a full refund, including free shipping, as long as the plastic tube still contains some portion of candy inside.

If you have purchased Cocco Candy Rolling Candy, check here to see if it has been recalled. Remove the candy from children's reach and contact KGR Distribution Corp. for a refund.

The recall notices do not mention choking hazards from any other brand of rolling ball candy, but be sure to thoroughly inspect similar types of candy before giving them to your children.