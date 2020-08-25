Maddie Brown Brush, a star of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” revealed that her daughter, Evangalynn Kodi, recently underwent amputation surgery.

Brush, 24, shared a photo of Evangalynn, whom she also calls Evie, wearing bandages and said her daughter also had a different procedure done on her hand.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Evie received some major gifts for her 1st birthday," Brush wrote on Instagram. "Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a boyd amputation. Another gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand. She is home and is recovering beautifully.”

Evie was born with a rare genetic condition called fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia, and oligosyndactyly syndrome, also known as FATCO syndrome. As a result of this condition, some of the bones in her extremities did not fully develop.

According to the Journal of Pediatric Orthopaedics, a Boyd amputation "is an effective treatment for various conditions of the lower extremity" and "additional procedures after the initial intervention may be required for complete optimization of the residual limb."

Brush, who is the daughter of “Sister Wives” stars Kody and Janelle Brown, revealed that her daughter was born with FATCO syndrome in an emotional Instagram post last October.

“It wasn’t a complete surprise; we were aware of some abnormalities before birth," she wrote. "We knew something was wrong when we went in for a routine anatomy ultrasound at 26 weeks and what should have taken 45 minutes, ended up lasting a nerve-wracking two hours.

"It was then that the doctor told us that they couldn’t find all ten fingers and diagnosed the baby with oligodactyly (fewer than 10 fingers). Although this was better than expected, it was still heartbreaking news.”

Brush and her husband, Caleb, also share a 3-year-old son, Axel James.

The reality star said she and her husband decided to be open about Evie’s journey in order to help other parents who may be struggling, as well as to show her daughter that her condition is nothing to hide or be ashamed of.

“She is healthy in every other way aside from the missing bones,” Brush wrote in her October post. “As a family, we have decided to be open as we walk through this journey. We want Evie to always feel pride in who she is, and all that God gave her!”