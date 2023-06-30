'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown shares photos of her fiancé with grandkids

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

After winning over Christine Brown's children, David Woolley is now scoring some major brownie points with her grandchildren.

The couple, who recently announced their engagement, just spent some quality time with some of their grandkids and Brown shared adorable photos from the fun outing.

"We spent an amazing afternoon @thankspoint with the dinosaurs and some of our grandkids," the "Sister Wives" star captioned the post and added the hashtag #timeofmylife.

Brown's Instagram carousel featured a few solo shots of the kiddos enjoying their time at Thanksgiving Point, a Utah farm, garden and museum. The mother of six also included a few photos of Woolley holding up one of their granddaughters so she could look at the dinosaur exhibit.

Woolley’s daughter, Kati Charlene, also shared a few photos from the blended family’s outdoor adventure on her Instagram page along with the following caption: “I love going home, even if it’s just for a minute ❤️.”

The lovebirds enjoyed a fun family outing. @christine_brownsw via Instagram

Ever since they announced that they were dating in February, Brown and Woolley have been spending lots of time with their respective families. When they first went Instagram official, Brown described her new man as being “incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa.”

In April, they made a trip to California with Brown's youngest daughter, Truely, and visited Universal Studios Hollywood together.

Brown also gave Woolley a social media shoutout on Father's Day and thanked him for playing such an important role in her children's lives.

“Happy Father’s Day @david__woolley I’ve watched how loving, compassionate and present you are with your children and I love how you’ve shown that to my children as well,” she wrote.

It's been a busy couple of weeks for the couple, and Brown just shared a few photos from a vacation they recently took together.

"Went on a trip with @david__woolley and look at the sweet message from a lovely airline attendant," she captioned the post.

The reality star then shared a photo of the thoughtful note, which read, "Ms. Brown (soon-to-be Mrs. Woolley), Thank you so much for choosing to fly Delta! It was so nice to meet you and David. Thank you for showing girls everywhere that we all deserve our prince and to be happy! Wishing you all the happiness in your new marriage!"

Before meeting Woolley, Brown was part of a plural marriage with three other wives and rose to fame as a star of TLC's reality series "Sister Wives." She shares six children with her ex-husband, Kody Brown, who is a father of 18.