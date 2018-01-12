'Sister, Sister' star Tia Mowry reveals she's expecting a girl — watch the video

Former "Sister, Sister" star Tia Mowry is expecting a little girl of her own.
The 39-year-old actress, author and lifestyle guru shared the news in a festive gender reveal video on her YouTube channel.
Mowry spends most of the nearly 12-minute clip showing viewers how to throw their own fun-filled gender reveal party — including baking scrumptious cake pops with pink or blue centers — before finally revealing that her second child with hubby Cory Hardrict will be a daughter.
"We are so excited!" says the bubbly star, whose son Cree is 6.
The happy mama-to-be also teased the video on Instagram.
In early November, Mowry announced she was expecting again with a sweet photo of her hubby and little Cree kissing her baby bump.
She captioned the pic with four heart emojis — one for each family member.
Our hearts are so happy for Tia and her family!