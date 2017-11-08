'Sister, Sister' star Tia Mowry announces 2nd pregnancy with sweet photo

share tweet pin email

Tia Mowry had no words that could aptly describe her excitement over her second pregnancy — so the "Sister, Sister" star used emojis instead.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:20am PST

In an adorable Instagram post Wednesday, Mowry, 39, captioned a photo of herself with husband Cory Hardrict and 6-year-old son Cree with a series of four heart emojis. In the picture, the proud mama-to-be grins down in delight while getting sweet kisses on her baby bump from both Hardrict and Cree.

Tia’s identical twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, excitedly shared the post to her own social media feeds along with the message, “Yayyyyy! Couldn’t wait to tell the world. I’m going to be an auntie!”

Yayyyyy! Couldnât wait to tell the world. Iâm going to be an auntie!!!!! https://t.co/Gcb0JKNKzG — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2017

In her book "Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You," Mowry wrote about her health struggles and how wanting to get pregnant helped motivate her to lead a healthier lifestyle.

“The cherry on top of this dairy-free sundae is that I got pregnant. Quickly,” she said of following a natural food diet that also helped to clear up her eczema and keep her weight down. “Given all of my health issues, I hadn’t expected it to happen so fast — if at all — but after I’d been following my new regimen for just twelve months, Cory came to visit me in Atlanta, and a few weeks later, we got the happy news!”

In early 2015, when Mowry-Housley announced that she was expecting her second child, Mowry told TooFab that she and Hardrict did have plans to expand their family — but only when the timing felt right.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Tia Mowry makes Cornish hens and collard greens Play Video - 4:00 Tia Mowry makes Cornish hens and collard greens Play Video - 4:00

“It’s so funny because that happens to be the question that a lot of people are asking,” she said at the time. “It’s very busy in our household right now, so it’s all about trying to find that right time to bring another child into this world.”