Siri Daly celebrates 10 years of 'The Voice' with never-before-seen family photos

Siri Daly is celebrating the 10th anniversary of "The Voice" with a walk down memory lane.

On Tuesday night, just after the show finished its 20th season and crowned Cam Anthony the winner, Siri posted a series of photos of herself, husband Carson Daly and their children behind the scenes.

"It doesn't feel possible to recap 10 years of The Voice... the memories we've made within and outside the studio walls are endless," Siri wrote on Instagram. "What I can say for certain is @carsondaly has worked his tushy off... and I say 'tushy' because I have 17 children. Congrats to everyone involved on 20 seasons and 10 fabulous years!"

One sweet photo shows their son, Jack, now 12 years old, as a toddler sitting on one of the famous red seats, while another shows Jack watching Carson as a stylist touches up his hair. Other photos show Adam Levine and Blake Shelton holding infants wearing corresponding "Team Adam" and "Team Blake" onesies. Siri also shared a photo of Carson speaking at the Critics Choice awards and a selfie of herself holding an Emmy.

"These pictures are amazing!!" commented TODAY's Dylan Dreyer.

In February, Carson told TODAY that the show is "reflective" of his life as a dad.

"(Jack) is 11, and so he's basically the life of the show," he said. "I used to have him on set in, like, a BabyBjörn, and I used to wear him while I was doing 'The Voice.' So when I think of 'The Voice' turning 10, it's reflective of my parenting, you know, my life as a father. The greatest job I have is being a father, and 'The Voice' is probably second, so I'm nostalgic about it."

Carson also honored 10 years of the show with his own posts on Instagram. One picture shows him standing alongside Shelton, who, like Carson, has been with "The Voice" since its inception.

"Here’s to 10 more years with my pal @blakeshelton," Carson wrote. "Thank you all for watching!"

Carson also shared a photo of himself standing with this season's coaches, Shelton, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

"Congrats to @therealcamanthony on winning @nbcthevoice S20!!" Carson wrote. "You make us all so proud. Gonna be fun to watch you soar to new heights."

Anthony was crowned the winner of the show's 20th season after performing a stunning cover of Cynthia Erivo's "Stand Up" on Monday, as well as an epic duet with Shelton of Fine Young Cannibals' "She Drives Me Crazy" on Tuesday.

"The Voice" will return for season 21 in the fall.

