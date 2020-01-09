Siri Daly jokes she has been 'pregnant for 100 years' in new photo

Siri Daly is keeping her sense of humor while she prepares to welcome her fourth child.

The TODAY contributor, author and wife of Carson Daly joked about how long she has been pregnant in an Instagram post showing her body.

“Have I been pregnant for 100 years? Or has this been the fastest 28 weeks ever?" she wrote. "Is it weird that I’m asking you this? I haven’t documented this bump very much and so here it is... third trimester... they say baby is the size of a 🍆... 12 weeks to go! Which will feel quick and also like an eternity."

Daly has not shared many photos since Carson announced on TODAY last September they were expecting a baby.

“We’re thrilled. We have the best family,” he said. “We have a lot of fun, so we thought, ‘Why not? Let’s have another one.’”

After that announcement, Siri did share the news on Instagram, saying she was elated to add to their brood.

"I’ve always dreamed of a big family and feel beyond thankful for this miraculous blessing," she wrote, in part.

The couple has three children — son, Jackson, 10, and daughters Etta, 7, and London, 5.