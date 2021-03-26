Siri Daly shares pic of Goldie in her 'baking nook' for her 1st birthday

It's Goldie Daly's first birthday!

Mom Siri Daly took to Instagram Friday to commemorate her youngest daughter's special day, sharing a sweet photo of the toddler smiling in the kitchen.

"Hanging out in my baking nook on my 1st birthday because that's what I do," wrote the TODAY contributor and mom of four, who is married to Carson Daly.

"How is it her first birthday already??? Such a cutie!!!" commented TODAY's Dylan Dreyer. Others in the comments section shared their own sweet birthday wishes.

Carson and Siri first introduced Goldie to the world in early April, just days after she was born and only a few weeks after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic. Carson said Goldie was "a light" to their family, community and neighborhood.

"Everybody is still very anxious and very nervous about the unknowns of the pandemic," Carson said on TODAY at the time. "And here comes little Goldie, and it puts a smile on their face."

"She is the little pot of gold at the end of our family rainbow, and she came obviously at a much-needed time with what's happening in the country, so she's been a wonderful distraction," he noted.

Since then, the family has been enjoying plenty of time together. Both Siri and Carson have shared plenty of adorable pictures of Goldie, their son, Jackson, 12, and their daughters Etta, 8, and London, 6.

"The kids love (Goldie). They're like little mothers and fathers to her," Siri Daly told TODAY in April. "They can't get enough, and they're so helpful. It's the silver lining in all of this to have all of us home together because they just snuggle her up and grab binkies when needed and burp cloths."

Carson even told People magazine in June that spending time with Goldie has helped him with his anxiety.

"It's fun to be able to wake up and not be like, 'Oh, my God, my life's upside down,' but to hold the newborn instead," he said.

