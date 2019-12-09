When she found herself still single in her late twenties, Brandy Smith joked with her friends and family, saying if she hadn't gotten married and had a baby by age 30, she would adopt a baby on her own.

But when a relative approached Smith in 2017, asking if she'd consider adopting the baby she'd recently learned she was pregnant with, Smith hesitated.

"When the opportunity came to my door, I second guessed myself," Smith, 32, told TODAY Parents, explaining initially she questioned whether it was the right time for her to adopt and whether or not she could afford being a single mother. "I thought, 'I've always wanted this, but can I do it? It's a big responsibility.'"

Smith's son, Camden, was born in July 2018. Smith served as Camden's foster parent for over a year until she adopted him in November 2019. Brandy Smith

Smith received a call in July 2018 from the same relative saying the baby had been born, and everything changed.

"She called me and said CPS was involved because of her situation — she was unable to care for the baby," recalled Smith, who lives in Pasadena, Maryland. "She said, 'If you want him, he's yours, but if not, I think he's going to be going into foster care.' So of course, I jumped."

Smith spent the first few weeks of baby Camden's life driving between work and the NICU, where he remained for several weeks before she finally brought him home. Brandy Smith

Smith's leap of faith resulted in her becoming the foster parent of a baby boy, who she later named Camden. Camden weighed five pounds at birth and spent several weeks in the NICU. Smith recalls spending those early weeks driving between her job as a childcare provider and the hospital, spending every possible moment with Camden. In August 2018, she brought the baby home.

For the next year, Smith cared for baby Camden, attended foster care classes and worked to finalize her adoption. On National Adoption Day, November 23, 2019, Smith officially became Camden's mom in an adoption hearing.

Smith officially adopted her son, Camden, on National Adoption Day, November 23, 2019. Mama De Mia Photography

"I didn't cry as much as I thought I would because I think I was just so ready for him to be mine," Smith said of the ceremony. "(The relative and I) have a really close relationship since Camden was born — she will say she knows she made the best decision and that I can give him what she never could."

Because Camden's birth mother is a relative, Smith says she will be involved in her son's life, seeing him on holidays and staying updated on his development. And Smith says she has already started sharing Camden's unique story with him — and will continue to do so as he grows up.

"I'm a big believer that adoption should not be held from the child," said Smith. "From the time he was born until the time he's old enough to understand more, I read him a book called 'God Found Us You' at night and say, 'God gave me you because Mommy really needed a baby.' When he's old enough to understand, he'll know she is his birth mom and she wasn't in the position to raise him so she gave him to me."

Each night at bedtime, Smith reads her son a book about adoption and tells him as much of his story as she feels he can understand at his young age. Brandy Smith

Smith says while her first year as a parent has had its share of challenges, she is loving motherhood.

"The love I have for Camden, I've never had for anyone," said Smith. "When I got him, I realized I could do this, and it makes me feel like a bad ass woman because I'm making it work. I don't need anyone and I'm doing it on my own."

Smith credits her parents with giving her a heart for helping kids in need, explaining she grew up in a house where helping those less fortunate was a way of life. To carry on her parents' legacy with her own child, Smith is collecting backpacks for kids entering the foster care system this holiday season through the Blue Ribbon Project, an organization that provides age and gender specific bags of supplies to kids entering a new foster care arrangement.

The single mom credits her dad for teaching her the independence to take on the role of motherhood on her own, without a partner. Mama De Mia Photography

The single mom also credits her dad with giving her the confidence to raise a son on her own.

"My dad always raised me to be independent: I make my own money, I've been working since I was 17 and I don't need a guy to support me," said Smith. "I look at it like, 'Why should a guy stop be from getting what I've always wanted, which is to be a mom?'"