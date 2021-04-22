Singer Ezra Furman announces she is a trans woman and a mother: 'This is possible'

Singer Ezra Furman revealed this week that she is a trans woman, and also that she has been a parent for more than two years.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old shared her reasons for coming out as a trans woman, writing in part that she had already identified as nonbinary, and had struggled to fully accept her transness.

"About being a trans woman: for my own reasons I have been hesitant to use these words, especially the 'woman' word," she shared on Instagram, alongside a gallery of images. "I have often described myself as non-binary, which maybe is still true (I’m just gonna sit with that question for the moment). But I’ve come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it’s complex, but it’s complex to be any sort of woman. I am very proud to be a trans woman and to have come to know it and be able to say it. This has not been an easy journey."

In one photo, Furman poses with her child, whose face is hidden, likely for privacy concerns. In the caption, she opened up about her decision to tell the public she is a parent.

"About being a mom: there’s enough said in public about the magic of parenthood," she continued. "It is beautiful and holy and I love it—that’s all on that subject. I have not yet mentioned in public that I’m a parent because I have been afraid of being judged and grilled about it as if it’s anyone’s business other than mine and my family’s.

"But. I’m telling you I’m a mom now for a specific reason," she wrote. "Because one problem with being trans is that we have so few visions of what it can look like to have an adult life, to grow up and be happy and not die young. When our baby was born I had approximately zero examples that I had seen of trans women raising children. So here’s one for anyone who wants to see one. "

The "Every Feeling" singer ended her caption with a message of hope. "I’m a trans woman and a mom. This is possible. I never dreamed it was possible to be happy and self-realized and trans and uncloseted, and also become a parent. But it is and I am doing it. Because trans people deserve to pursue the lives we want, on our terms."

Originally from Chicago, Furman has grown a dedicated fan base with her unique music consisting of neo-folk and punk rock sounds. Her 2013 solo album, "Day of the Dog," gained notable press and received a perfect review in The Guardian. Critic Michael Hann wrote at the time, "Ezra Furman has made an album of classicist rock'n'roll that never feels like an exercise, but a living, breathing piece of self-expression."

More recently, Furman provided the soundtrack for the Netflix series "Sex Education" and she ended her Instagram caption with a promise to fans that there would be "more music to come before long."

