Singer Christina Perri reveals miscarriage at 11 weeks

Singer Christina Perri took to social media to announce that she had a miscarriage at 11 weeks pregnant.

In 2017, Perri married Paul Costabile and in January 2018, the pair had their first child: a little girl named Carmella Stanley Costabile.

Perri had yet to reveal the news that she was pregnant again publicly. Despite that, she explained announcing this miscarriage was important to reduce stigma around the topic, adding that many feel there is secrecy and shame related to it.

"I am so sad but not ashamed," she added. "I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you."