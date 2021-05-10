“A Thousand Years” singer Christina Perri is reflecting on how her 3-year-old daughter, Carmella, is helping her to cope with grief after experiencing the tragedy of pregnancy loss.

Perri, who is married to comedian Paul Costabile, announced in November 2020 that their baby girl was stillborn. The tragedy followed a miscarriage 10 months earlier.

Singer Christina Perri reflected on grief in a Mother's Day post. christinaperri / Instagram

“this year has been extra hard — motherhood has carried me through it. it’s the greatest gift i’ve ever received. three times,” Perri, 34, posted on her Instagram on Sunday. “I’m so grateful for my darling daughter, carmella, who is here earth side with us and lights up our lives every single moment and i’m so grateful for my two babies that live forever in my heart. I carry them with me in every breath I take.”

“we are ok,” Perri assured her more than one million followers. “we find joy, we keep healing, our hearts are full. today and every day I’m sending love to all of you.”

Costabile took to Instagram on Sunday to praise his wife’s resilience.

"As this year has proven to be difficult, the one thing that has continually shone through has been her strength, perseverance, grace and motherly love," Costabile wrote. "I am so grateful to her and amazed at all she continues to do: for herself, for us and for others. The true example of a mother in every way. Happy Mother’s Day to this strong mama warrior, we would be nowhere without you...and to all of you mamas out there too

Perri, who was expecting a child in January, gave birth on Nov. 23, shortly after she was hospitalized with complications.

“she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world,” Perri wrote on Instagram at the time. “she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts.”

The March of Dimes defines stillbirth as when as baby dies in the womb after 20 weeks gestation. According to the organization, stillbirth affects 23,600 babies per year in the United States.

In February, Perri revealed that she and Costabile were beginning to heal.

"A tiny bit every day we take another step forward," Perri shared on her Instagram story. "some days we take 3 steps forward and some days we don’t move. love is guiding us. we keep facing the sun. we keep trying to be ok. we’re doing all the therapies and healing things someone can do. we know this is a long road.”