Simone Biles reunites with family after Olympics in precious pics: 'Houston, I'm home'

There’s no place like home.

On Thursday, Simone Biles returned home from the Tokyo Olympics — following a visit to TODAY — and landed in Houston, where she celebrated by posting photos on Instagram of her reuniting with her family.

“Houston, I’m home. Thanks for making sure I didn’t have to wait one more minute to see my family @united,” wrote Biles, who is a spokesperson for United Airlines. In the photos, Biles hugs her parents, Nellie and Ron Biles.

Biles was adopted by her grandparents as a child because her mother couldn’t care for her and her three siblings.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

"My parents saved me," she said while competing on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2017. "They’ve set huge examples of how to treat other people, and they’ve been there to support me since day one. There’s nothing I could say to them to thank them enough."

Biles and her siblings had been in foster care as young children. Biles has said she is fortunate her life unfolded the way it did.

“Being separated from my biological mom, being placed in foster care before I officially got adopted by my grandparents, it just set me up for a better route at life and I feel like I wouldn’t be where I am unless that turning point happened,” she said in June on the Facebook Watch series, “Simone vs. Herself.”

“I would still be Simone Biles, probably not Simone Biles that everybody else knows, the world knows," she said. "But I also believe everything happens for a reason and I’m forever grateful for that because I definitely got a second shot at life.”

Biles won a silver medal in team competition in Tokyo, as well as a bronze in the balance beam. She withdrew from every event except the beam, including the team finals and individual all-around competition.

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb spoke with Biles’ mother following her withdrawal from the all-around.

“Her mom just said she was just happy that Simone had support here with all of us," she said.

Biles' exit from those events sparked a conversation about mental health among athletes.

“This is an opportunity for all of us to really learn more about mental health, to all help each other out," Michael Phelps told TODAY.

"For me, I want people to be able to have somebody that can support them, who’s non-judgmental and who’s willing to hold space," he added. "There’s a lot that we can do to help one another and we have to start. We can’t brush it under the rug anymore.”

“Every individual is different," American swimmer Caeleb Dressel, who won five gold medals in Tokyo, told TODAY. "That's why I'm not going to speak on anyone else's behalf. That's why I'm OK with this call that Simone did. No one else's opinion matters, because they're not the one that's in her situation.”

Related: