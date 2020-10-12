Sia is sharing the unique story behind her decision to adopt two 18-year-old boys from foster care last year.

“I am obsessed with reality television and documentaries and I watched a documentary and saw my son,” the “Chandelier” singer told Vogue Australia. “I was like: ‘What? Like, he doesn’t have anybody. Oh my God. I’m going to find him and I’m going to be his mummy.’ And so that’s what I did.”

Sia, 44, also adopted the young man’s friend.

The star gushed that motherhood is “the best thing I’ve ever done,” and noted that she’s open to the possibility of giving her sons another sibling or two.

“I have obviously such an overflow of love that I could definitely see myself doing it again, but not for a while,” Sia said. “The next thing I’m planning to do is foster actual infants. Maybe (their mother) is drug-addicted and then I could help look after them until, you know, their mum can get back on the wagon or an adoptive home is found. If I can do that then I think I’ll feel like I’m superhuman.”

Singer Sia, pictured here in March 2019, recently shared that she adopted her sons after seeing one on a TV documentary show. Lester Cohen / Getty Images

The notoriously private star, who often hides her face as a way to maintain her anonymity, announced in May that she quietly expanded her family in 2019.

In June, Sia revealed her older son recently completed a therapeutic “trauma program.”

“He’s just blossoming and is the light of my life. I love him so much,” she gushed to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. Sia added that her younger son was still in the program.

“I really pray that he can manage, because it took me until I was 41, I think, to deal with my early developmental trauma,” Sia said. “And I don’t want that for them, but you can’t force anyone.”

