Kids: They grow up so quickly! One minute they're an ice cream mess, the next they're ... 11 years old!

At least, that's how TODAY's Sheinelle Jones feels, on the occasion of her eldest son Kayin's big 1-1. She posted a series of lovely, fun pictures Thursday of the boy turning into a young man, and we're smiling all the way as we scroll through them:

"It seems like just yesterday you had your first taste of icing ... (no turning back after that)," she wrote in the caption. "Where is the time going?! Now my first born is 11!!! Happy Birthday Kayin! I love you!!"

The pictures show Kayin indulging in that frosting, then wearing as much ice cream as he's eating, posing for what looks like a school photo, playing soccer and, of course, getting seriously hugged by loved ones.

You may remember hearing from Kayin earlier this year; the then-10-year-old updated us all on Instagram about his mom's recovery from vocal cord surgery, appearing in a short video for TODAY. Sheinelle's other children, then-7-year-old twins Clara and Uche, also gave everyone an update in March when their mom couldn't do the talking. Sheinelle has been married to their father, Uche, since 2007.

Of course, Clara and Uche aren't left out of the celebrations. Back in July, when they turned 8, Sheinelle made sure to celebrate them on Instagram, too, with similar messages about love and time.

Happy birthday to all!