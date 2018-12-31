Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Terri Peters

There's a new baby on the way in Sheinelle Jones' family — the co-host of Weekend TODAY shared news this week that her younger sister, Antonia Thomas, is expecting her first child, making Sheinelle an aunt for the sixth time.

In an adorable pregnancy announcement video — shot in the Turks and Caicos islands — Thomas and her husband, Clifton, dance along to Missy Elliot's "Lose Control" while Thomas wears bathing suits announcing their baby on the way.

"Baby Thomas," reads one of the suits. The other mimics the iconic red swimsuits from "Baywatch" with "Baby Watch" across the front. Later, the cute couple holds up a onesie with baby's due date — June 2019 — written on it.

Sheinelle with her sisters Antonia and Keesha and brothers Fernando and and Cardozie. Sheinelle Jones

"My little sis just raised the bar to announce a new addition to our family," Sheinelle wrote on Instagram. "We couldn’t be happier to welcome this baby! She’s the best auntie ... now it’s my turn!"

Sheinelle, who has twin sons, says her sister is also a twin. Their older sister has 5 kids and Sheinelle says Thomas, affectionately nicknamed "Mimi" by her nieces and nephews, is excited for her turn to be a mom.