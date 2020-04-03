Sheinelle gets real about home schooling: 'This is a challenge'

Sheinelle Jones is getting real about the challenges of home schooling.

The 3rd hour of TODAY co-host shared her frustrations Friday in a candid Instagram video she filmed inside her bathroom "hiding place."

"Hi everybody. I've slipped away to the bathroom because I need a moment," said the mom of three, who shares son Kayin, 10, and twins Uche and Clara, 7, with her husband, Uche Ojeh.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Noting that her followers were likely seeing plenty of grim headlines about the coronavirus pandemic, Sheinelle said she wanted to address "another angle" to families living under self-quarantine.

"If you have little ones at home, and you're teaching them — I have two second graders and a fourth grader — you know what? May the force be with you because this is a challenge," she shared, laughing.

"There are moments when I'm like, 'Oh, my goodness, this feels so great and I feel like I'm teaching them and it's so wonderful,'" she continued, waving her fist in triumph. "And there are other moments when I feel like it's all-consuming and I don't have time to do anything else. Because it takes a lot if you have to constantly —"

And that's when poor Sheinelle was forced to stop talking because just outside the bathroom door, one of her kids was screaming for her. "See?" she asked viewers, with a look of exhaustion on her face. "Do you all hear that? My time's up."

Sheinelle ended her video by sending a kiss goodbye to her followers as she left the bathroom to tend to her family.

She captioned the clip, "Confession from my hiding place ... Hang in there, everybody," and added the hashtags #weloveourteachers, #homeschooling and #momschool. Her short message apparently struck a nerve with fans, who flooded the comments to tell her they could relate.

"I feel the same way! I’m beyond exhausted at the end of the day!" wrote one mom.

"You are not alone. Same here," wrote another. "God bless all the home schooling stay at home moms and dads. This thing is not for the weak. Stay strong."

Sheinelle may be honest about the challenges of parenting during a pandemic, but she's also proud of her children. She shared an adorable video last month of Uche and Clara demonstrating a new handshake that doesn’t require any touching.

“The twins say this is their new greeting until we can 'hug' again,” she captioned it, adding, “#pleasenocoronahere — (not sure it would work, but it’s cute).”