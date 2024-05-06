Sheinelle Jones' 11-year-old daughter had a major laundry fail ... and TikTok helped her fix it

TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones is teaching her kids to tackle household responsibility and they're figuring out how to handle it ... even if they face mishaps along the way.

This busy mom of three is raising 14-year-old Kayin and 11-year-old fraternal twins Clara and Uche with her husband, Uche Ojeh.

"Let me set this up. So have you ever had a tissue in your pocket when you do laundry?" Sheinelle asked co-hosts Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer. "Or if you have kids, maybe a pull-up or a diaper? Did you ever see what happens ... "

"It makes an absolute mess," said Dylan.

"The clothes are coated," Sheinelle continued. "My kids are starting to do their own laundry now. Clara did her own laundry. I open up the washer to help her move things to the dryer, and they are coated in tissue. I'm like, 'What happened?'

"I get all the clothes out of the washer and guess what's at the bottom of the washing machine? I kid you not ... a whole roll — rolls — of toilet paper," she said, pulling out the offending plastic bag of bathroom tissue while Craig and Dylan laughed. "They have since dried."

Sheinelle explained that they keep bulk packages of toilet paper on a shelf above the washing machine. The package must have fallen into the washer, and when Clara climbed up her "little ladder" to put her clothes in the washer, she didn't look inside to make sure the machine was empty.

When Sheinelle opened the top loader, she found a load of wet, tissue-covered clothes. "Clara, we're going to have to donate these clothes. This is a mess," she remembered saying.

But wait! Clara, being the resourceful tween she is, found a solution on TikTok.

"She found on TikTok this hack where you put aspirin and water in a bucket, put the clothes in and you take the clothes out. They're like new," Sheinelle shared.

And Clara solved the problem without any help from mom ... at least we think.

"Did it work?" Craig asked.

"I'll tell you on Instagram," Sheinelle teased.

Teaching kids to take on household responsibility is often more grueling for the parents than the kids. TODAY

"I'm like, 'I'm not helping you. You should have looked. I'm not doing this,'" said Sheinelle. "She went and got the biggest bucket we could find, which is just like a kitchen bowl. One unit of clothing at a time, she sprinkled the aspirin in. And so we finished this weekend — she finished."

Reflecting on the ordeal, Sheinelle said, "Only in my house."