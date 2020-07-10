Sheinelle Jones celebrates twins' 8th birthday with tribute: 'Time is flying'

Sheinelle Jones had plenty to say TGIF about this Friday, because in addition to marking the end of the workweek, she celebrated an occasion that marked the beginning of something beautiful in her life — her twins.

Sheinelle welcomed Clara and Uche to the world eight years ago, and a photo-filled post on Instagram captured that happy day and this one, too.

“I remember this moment like it was yesterday,” the 3rd hour of TODAY host wrote alongside an adorable pic of the pair taken shortly after their birth. “We put you at the foot of my hospital bed and took this picture ... so precious .... I still stare in wonder — how you fit inside of me. Time is flying and today you’re 8!!!!! Happy Birthday Clara & Uche! Love you!!”

That sweet shot was accompanied by two more — one from their first birthday celebration and a recent side-by-side of the twins, too. (Be sure to swipe or click through to see them all.)

Of course, it hadn't been long since we'd last seen Clara and Uche.

Just four months ago, the clever kids worked together to come up with a greeting for the era of the coronavirus. It’s sort of a secret handshake, but it doesn’t require any hand-touching at all.

Sheinelle and her husband, Uche Ojeh, who wed in 2007, are also the proud parents of the twins’ big brother, Kayin, 10.