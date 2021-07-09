Shea McGee shares the sweet way her daughters are welcoming baby No. 3

Designer Shea McGee and her husband, Syd, will welcome their third child, a baby girl, later this month.

The star of Netflix's "Dream Home Makeover" says she's been busy decorating the nursery and getting ready for her daughter's birth. But McGee recently took a break to help her older daughters, Wren, 8, and Ivy, 5, complete a special project to welcome their new baby sister.

"We went two weeks ago and picked out little welcome home packages for the baby," McGee told TODAY Parents in a conversation promoting the baby registry she created in partnership with Babylist. "They picked out little stuffed animals and some jammies and outfits— whatever they wanted from the store to welcome home our new baby."

Shea and Syd McGee with her daughters, Wren, 8, and Ivy, 5. Lucy Call

Since Wren and Ivy won't be able to visit the baby in the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions, McGee says she wanted to do something with her daughters that gave them a sense of ownership over becoming big sisters.

Still, McGee admits it was tough letting her girls run wild with their selections.

"I was trying not to give direction in the store and let them do their own thing, which was hard," she joked. "But it was really fun to see them get excited and feel like they’re part of the process."

McGee has been in charge of plans for the nursery, which she focused around her desire to have a mauve ceiling in the room.

"I love to get inspiration from floral arrangements and I've been noticing that I love mauve-hued flowers," said McGee. "This time, I knew I wanted wallpaper everywhere and I knew I wanted a mauve ceiling which was new for me and kind of a risk because I had never painted a ceiling mauve before....I built the room up from there."

McGee shared her three biggest tips for decorating a nursery, a task that she says has been exciting, despite having done it twice before.

"I think there's a lot of things that are hard about having a new baby, but the nursery is one of the bright spots for me," said McGee.

Get inspiration from one design element

"Whether it's wallpaper or it's a piece of artwork or a pillow, find something that inspires you and use that as a jumping off point," McGee suggested. "Then you can establish a color palette and build the room from there."

Mix patterns, but stick with one color pallet

"It makes it feel more playful to mix and match patterns that are the same color, even if that's stripes on a crib sheet and plaid on a pillow and a botanical print on a piece of art," McGee explained. "I think that helps keep things from being too serious."

When it comes to decorating a nursery, McGee says she prefers to set up a changing station on top of a dresser rather that buy a separate changing table. Lucy Call

Focus on functional furniture

McGee says she's not a fan of changing tables, as they take up unnecessary space in a nursery.

"I say buy a nice beautiful dresser and set up your changing station on top of the dresser instead of buying a separate changing table," she said.

And, if you're adding a glider or rocking chair to your space, McGee says to remember to add a side table.

"Whether that's a little ceramic garden stool or for me this time, I put a stump-style table in the nursery," said McGee. "Your arms are stuck holding a sleeping baby and it's nice to be able to put a bottle or your phone down and keep that next to you on a table."

McGee's due date is July 18, and the reality TV star says she's excited to have a new baby in the house again, especially because it's been 5 years since she's had a baby.

"I feel like there's a special feeling that comes from having a newborn in the house," McGee said. "They’re just so sweet and cuddly and innocent, and I'm excited about that. I've missed those baby snuggles."

