Shay Mitchell is still awaiting the arrival of her first child, but she's already stocking up on diapers — for herself!

In a new video, the model-turned-actress and mom-to-be opened up about how pregnancy prompted her to suddenly turn to disposable undergarments.

"You want to see something?" Mitchell said during a fitting filmed for her "Almost Ready" YouTube series. "Honestly guys, I've never known that somebody could pee as much as you do when you're pregnant. I swear to God, in a half an hour, I went to the bathroom probably about 22 times last night, to the point where I was like, 'I'm f------ wearing diapers.'"

And to prove her point, the former "Pretty Little Liars" star then unzipped her leather pants and offered up a glimpse.

"It's gets so annoying having to go to the bathroom all the time!" she vented.

While diapers are a typical and temporary part of many moms' lives just after they've given birth, they're not as common during pregnancy — or at least not as commonly talked about — which Mitchell's stylist, Monica Rose, was quick to point out.

"I've never seen that in my life, and I've had three kids," Rose exclaimed.

But Mitchell wasn't about to be diaper-shamed. After all, as any expecting mom would tell you, if the situations calls for it, you do what you have to do.

"I'm wearing a full-on diaper, OK? This isn't even an ad for Depends," she said, still holding her shirt up to show the reality of it. "This is a full-on diaper. Because I can't."

"Can't," as in "can't make it across the room" without having to go.

"I peed myself," she admitted. "You know, I'm having to pee way too much. It's just like, I'm over it."

Mitchell doesn't see a downside to using the product — in fact, it's allowed her to maintain her busy lifestyle while she waits for her daughter to get here.

"The love is difficult to describe but she already means the world to me," the 32-year-old wrote in the caption that accompanied the clip. "Even if she’s forced me to wear diapers before I’ve gotten the chance to change hers…ha."

Mitchell is far from the only celebrity mama to divulge the need for diapers.

no one told me i would be coming home in diapers too — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 20, 2016

Chrissy Teigen told her fans and followers all about it — right after she found out.

"No one told me I would be coming home in diapers too," she tweeted shortly after giving birth to daughter Luna in 2016.

And after the birth of son Miles in 2018, she shared a photo of another form of postpartum protection —disposable hospital undies (which are usually teamed up with an hefty pad).

It's a look that comedian Amy Schumer even took to the streets after giving birth to her bundle of joy, Gene, in May.

"Hospital underwear for life!" she wrote alongside a couple of hilarious pics.

So wear them proudly whenever you need them, moms and moms-to-be (and anyone else)!