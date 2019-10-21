Welcome to the world, little one!

Shay Mitchell just announced the birth of her baby daughter on Instagram. The “Pretty Little Liars” star, 32, shared a sweet photo of herself holding the newborn’s hand.

“Never letting go…” the actress wrote in the caption.

Mitchell hasn’t revealed the name of her daughter, whom she welcomed recently with her longtime partner, Matte Babel.

Congratulations, mom and dad! Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

She announced her pregnancy in June with a photo of her baby bump and a funny question for fans.

“Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the carpool lane at all times now?” she asked in the caption.

She also revealed the news in a YouTube video.

“There is something in the oven and it's not my pizza!!! WOW…” she wrote in the video caption. “It's kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you. It's exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time.”

The couple’s happy news comes less than a year after Mitchell revealed that she had a miscarriage in 2018.

"The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams,” she wrote on Instagram.

The star has been open about the tough side of pregnancy, revealing at one point that she was wearing diapers and sharing a photo of her swollen feet in another post. She also let fans in on a difficult conversation she was having with Babel about whether or not to get an epidural.

Mitchell is clearly over the moon about her new bundle of joy, and Babel is no doubt thrilled as well.

A few months ago, the new dad posted a sweet message to Mitchell on Instagram, celebrating her pregnancy and journey to motherhood.

“Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world,” he wrote. “The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom...We’re lucky to have you, love you.”

Congratulations to the new family of three!