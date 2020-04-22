Shawn Johnson's baby girl adorably watches her mom in the 2008 Olympics

Sign up for our newsletter

Meet Shawn Johnson’s youngest fan!

The former Olympic gymnast’s baby daughter, Drew, adorably watched her mom’s gravity-defying routine from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and Johnson’s husband, Andrew East, captured it all on video.

“That’s your mom!” East, 28, told Drew in the sweet clip. “Say, ‘Yay, Mom!’”

Six-month-old Drew’s face wasn’t visible in the video, but she definitely seemed transfixed. Johnson, on the other hand, had a less than enthusiastic reaction to her incredible performance.

“It was OK,” she joked with a shrug.

Johnson, 28, "never" lets her family watch her old gymnastics routines, East wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, but she made an exception because the Olympic Channel asked her to live tweet her performance.

"So (Drew) and I are over here having a blast, Shawn not so much," East quipped.

One of the last times Johnson looked back at her athletic career was when she, on a dare from her husband, wore her leotard from the 2008 Olympics while 40 weeks pregnant.

“Fits a little different these days,” she said on Instagram at the time. “But no joke... this babes is already more rewarding than any medal was.”

The family of three has been keeping busy during lockdown. Johnson gave East a dramatic new haircut earlier this month, and Drew had an adorable reaction to her dad’s new 'do.

Johnson and East have been sharing all the ups and downs of parenting on Instagram, revealing last week that Drew has been struggling through the teething phase.

“Day number 36: teething. any tricks and tips?!” Johnson asked her fans last week.

The couple has also been treating their Instagram followers to plenty of sweet baby photos and videos, including a clip of an adorably grumpy-looking Drew on Easter.

"I’m a lucky guy, and we’re all lucky humans," East captioned the post.