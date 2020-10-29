Shawn Johnson's daughter turns 1 — check out Mom's adorable video

Shawn Johnson East's daughter, Drew, has reached an award-worthy milestone: She turned 1 year old on Thursday!

And not only that, she did it with style and flair and a sash, courtesy of her mom, who posted this adorable slow-motion video on Instagram:

"The birthday girl rallying for her big day," she wrote in the caption, then tagged the little gal's own Instagram account.

Johnson East, a gold medalist Olympian, also shared some sweet black-and-white pictures of the birthday girl with Mom and Dad (former NFL player Andrew East) on Instagram, writing, "HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY my beautiful girl. I can’t believe you’re 1! We love you to the moon and back times infinity and beyond."

And Johnson East also shared pictures from the little one's birthday party over the weekend on Instagram, writing, "Celebrating YOU @drewhazeleast."

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East have been married since 2016, and Drew is their first child. Early in October, the trio appeared together in a photo that showed they were clearly thinking about the holiday to come:

"Halloween costumes... maybe," wrote Johnson East.

Happy first birthday to Drew!