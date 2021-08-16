Shawn Johnson jokes infant son is already half her size

Shawn Johnson's infant son, Jett, is growing up fast!

In a sweet new photo posted to Instagram Sunday, Johnson is seen cradling her baby boy, who takes up the entirety of her torso.

"My 4 week old is already half my size," the new mom captioned the new photo.

It's not the first time the 4-foot-9 Johnson has poked fun at height. During her pregnancy, the Olympian shared an Instagram Reel where she gets a lift from her 6-foot-2 husband to be able to reach snacks from a high cabinet.

The former gymnast and her husband, Andrew East, welcomed Jett on July 20, and later revealed his name in a Youtube video posted to their channel. The couple are also parents to new big sister, Drew, who turns 2 in October.

Johnson, 29, shared that Jett's name is inspired by two family members. "Jett James East. (My great great great grandmothers name) + (Andrews brothers name)," she wrote.

The couple announced their pregnancy news last January by sharing a photo of Johnson's baby bump and the caption, "Here we go again."

Later that month, Johnson revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19, but thankfully had mild symptoms.

In March 2021, Johnson shared she was expecting a boy after hosting a gender reveal party.

"I was so shocked because in the back of my head I kept saying a boy because everything was different, but I truly thought we were going to have a girl. I even had dreams we were going to have three girls and have a girl family," she said at the time.

