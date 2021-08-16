IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shawn Johnson jokes infant son is already half her size

Baby Jett is getting so big!
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Shawn Johnson's infant son, Jett, is growing up fast!

In a sweet new photo posted to Instagram Sunday, Johnson is seen cradling her baby boy, who takes up the entirety of her torso.

"My 4 week old is already half my size," the new mom captioned the new photo.

It's not the first time the 4-foot-9 Johnson has poked fun at height. During her pregnancy, the Olympian shared an Instagram Reel where she gets a lift from her 6-foot-2 husband to be able to reach snacks from a high cabinet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN8N6R_Bhpo

The former gymnast and her husband, Andrew East, welcomed Jett on July 20, and later revealed his name in a Youtube video posted to their channel. The couple are also parents to new big sister, Drew, who turns 2 in October.

Johnson, 29, shared that Jett's name is inspired by two family members. "Jett James East. (My great great great grandmothers name) + (Andrews brothers name)," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR_fZQNrqoG

The couple announced their pregnancy news last January by sharing a photo of Johnson's baby bump and the caption, "Here we go again."

Later that month, Johnson revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19, but thankfully had mild symptoms.

In March 2021, Johnson shared she was expecting a boy after hosting a gender reveal party.

"I was so shocked because in the back of my head I kept saying a boy because everything was different, but I truly thought we were going to have a girl. I even had dreams we were going to have three girls and have a girl family," she said at the time.

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.