Shawn Johnson East and her husband, Andrew East, have welcomed their first child — a baby girl!

The former Olympic gymnast, 27, shared a black-and-white photo of the couple gushing over their adorable daughter — whose name they have yet to reveal — Monday on Instagram.

"You are our everything. Welcome to the world baby girl," Johnson East captioned the precious pic, which was shot by Teale Photography in Nashville.

Andrew East, 28, expressed his own bliss by sharing a sweet home video of the couple dancing with their little girl in their arms. The proud new parents are seen sharing a tender kiss as "You Are The Best Thing" by soul singer Ray LaMontagne plays.

Johnson East and her hubby, a football player, weren't the only ones flipping over their new addition.

Former gymnast Nastia Liukin commented under Johnson East's post, "Cannot wait to meet my new little goddaughter .... Love you guys so much!!!!!"

Former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Derek Hough also congratulated Johnson East, who won season eight of the reality competition.

"FINALLY!" Hough wrote. "So happy for you."

Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East, right, and husband Andrew East tied the knot in 2016. Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

Johnson East announced she was pregnant in April, a year and a half after she'd suffered a miscarriage.

"We cannot WAIT to welcome you to the world and shower you with love," she wrote alongside a photo featuring the couple and her brand-new baby bump. She added, "@andrewdeast WE DID IT!"

The couple's daughter arrives a little more than a week after the retired athlete accepted a hilarious dare from her husband to try on the leotard she wore at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China.

Johnson East shared a pic of herself rocking the red, white and blue leotard while proudly showing off her baby bump at 40 weeks. "Fits a little different these days," she quipped.

"But no joke ... this babes is already more rewarding than any medal was," she added.

Congratulations on your baby girl, Shawn and Andrew!