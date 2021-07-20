Shawn Johnson welcomes 2nd child: See their cute announcement

Shawn Johnson is now a mother of two!

The former Olympian and her husband Andrew East just welcomed their second child, a son.

The 29-year-old shared the happy news on the family's company Teddy & Berry Instagram page on Tuesday, July 20. While there's no photo of her bundle of joy or a mention of a name, they said that "mom and baby are doing well."

The East Family

Johnson and East also have a daughter Drew, who turns 2 in October. The family first announced that they were expecting a baby back in January when Johnson shared a series of photos taken by photographer Jessica Steddom.

Johnson is one of the most most accomplished gymnasts in US history, with three Olympic medals, three World Championships gold medals, and seven Pan Am medals.

Such a gorgeous photo of the couple! Courtesy Jessica Steddom

The 29-year-old shared a photo of herself and East sneaking in a kiss and also posted a family portrait that showed Drew holding a pair of baby shoes.

"Here we go again," she captioned the post.

Johnson has been sharing plenty of pregnancy updates with her fans, and announced that she was expecting a boy in March after hosting a gender reveal party.

"I was so shocked because in the back of my head I kept saying a boy because everything was different, but I truly thought we were going to have a girl. I even had dreams we were going to have three girls and have a girl family," she said at the time.

In May, the gymnast found a creative way to teach her husband what it feels like to be pregnant and secured a 14-pound ball to his stomach. Johnson then asked him to pick up a toy on the floor and he soon gained a new appreciation for what his wife goes through.

During her first pregnancy, Johnson rocked one of her old competition leotards when she was 40 weeks along, and she continued the tradition in June when she donned a magenta leotard she first sported a decade ago.

