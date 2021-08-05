Shawn Johnson East is giving fans another peek at her newborn son, Jett.

The former Olympic gymnast, 29, posted a sweet family photo, shot by photographer Gabrielle Hopkins, Thursday on Instagram. The pic showed her and her husband, Andrew East, posing with Jett and their daughter, Drew, who turns 2 in October.

The proud parents are seen gazing down on their adorable newborn son, who is swaddled in a gray blanket. Drew, wearing a pink bow in her hair, helps her mom to hold her little brother.

"how do we have TWO kids (I mean technically three with our fur child) 😮 hahaha," Johnson East wrote alongside the shot, adding, "so surreal but so magical."

Johnson East included more images and a cute video of baby Jett in her Instagram story. shawnjohnson / Instagram

The three-time Olympic medal winner added several more images of her baby boy in her Instagram story, including a video of her holding Jett as he sleeps in her arms. She included another photo of Jett snoozing in his bassinet alongside the family dog.

"They are buddies," Johnson East captioned the image.

The three-time Olympic medal winner and her husband, Andrew East, welcomed Jett on July 20.

Earlier this week, the mom of two shared an adorable video of baby Jett sleeping as someone combs his full head of hair. "My handsome man," she captioned the clip.

Johnson East and her husband welcomed their son on July 20. A week later, she shared a first batch of photos of the baby boy on Instagram. The stunning black-and-white photos, also shot by Hopkins, captured special moments between Jett, his proud parents and his older sister.

"Welcome to the world little man! We love you so much!" Johnson East wrote in the caption.

Johnson East announced she was expecting again in January when she shared a series of pregnancy photos featuring her husband and their daughter on Instagram.

She captioned the gallery, "Here we go again."