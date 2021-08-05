IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH: Al, Hoda and Sheinelle give a behind-the-scenes look of TODAY'S Olympic plaza

Shawn Johnson East shares family pic with new son: 'So surreal but so magical'

The former Olympic gymnast welcomed her second child with husband Andrew East in July.
/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

Shawn Johnson East is giving fans another peek at her newborn son, Jett.

The former Olympic gymnast, 29, posted a sweet family photo, shot by photographer Gabrielle Hopkins, Thursday on Instagram. The pic showed her and her husband, Andrew East, posing with Jett and their daughter, Drew, who turns 2 in October.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSMx7emLxL8

The proud parents are seen gazing down on their adorable newborn son, who is swaddled in a gray blanket. Drew, wearing a pink bow in her hair, helps her mom to hold her little brother.

"how do we have TWO kids (I mean technically three with our fur child) 😮 hahaha," Johnson East wrote alongside the shot, adding, "so surreal but so magical."

Johnson East included more images and a cute video of baby Jett in her Instagram story.shawnjohnson / Instagram

The three-time Olympic medal winner added several more images of her baby boy in her Instagram story, including a video of her holding Jett as he sleeps in her arms. She included another photo of Jett snoozing in his bassinet alongside the family dog.

"They are buddies," Johnson East captioned the image.

The three-time Olympic medal winner and her husband, Andrew East, welcomed Jett on July 20.

Earlier this week, the mom of two shared an adorable video of baby Jett sleeping as someone combs his full head of hair. "My handsome man," she captioned the clip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR2Du3mhzgy

Johnson East and her husband welcomed their son on July 20. A week later, she shared a first batch of photos of the baby boy on Instagram. The stunning black-and-white photos, also shot by Hopkins, captured special moments between Jett, his proud parents and his older sister.

"Welcome to the world little man! We love you so much!" Johnson East wrote in the caption.

Johnson East announced she was expecting again in January when she shared a series of pregnancy photos featuring her husband and their daughter on Instagram.

She captioned the gallery, "Here we go again."

Shawn Johnson East talks about opening up on mental health struggles

July 6, 202007:25
Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a writer for TODAY.com. She lives in Asheville, North Carolina, where she spends her free time hiking, reading and snuggling with her "Friends" box set. She and her wife, Molly, are the proud moms of two formerly stray cats, Sophie and Pierre, and a rescue dog named Gracie. 