East family, party of four!

Former gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, welcomed their second child, a son, on July 20. Now, the couple is finally sharing their new addition with the world.

On Tuesday, Johnson posted a carousel of three black-and-white photos taken by Gabrielle Hopkins that show the family with the new baby, whose name has not been revealed.

"Welcome to the world little man! We love you so much!" the 29-year-old wrote alongside the snaps, which include a sweet moment shared with new big sister, Drew, who turns 2 in October.

Johnson also shared the new photos to her Instagram stories, linking a new Youtube video to the family's channel depicting the moments leading up to their son's birth.

In the video, viewers can see mom and dad's emotional first moments with their baby boy, as well as Baby East's near-10 pound arrival weight. He joined the world at 9 pounds 13 ounces and 21 inches long.

"We cannot wait to officially introduce him to you," a caption at the end reads, indicating a name announcement may be forthcoming.

Johnson heavily documented her pregnancy on her social channels, and announced that she was expecting a boy in March after hosting a gender reveal party.

"I was so shocked because in the back of my head I kept saying a boy because everything was different, but I truly thought we were going to have a girl. I even had dreams we were going to have three girls and have a girl family," she said at the time.

Related: