Shawn Johnson East and husband Andrew East have chosen a name for their new bundle of joy that’s close to their hearts.

The Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast revealed the name of their baby Friday on Instagram, alongside a photo that was taken by Teale Photography.

“Drew Hazel East 8lbs 8oz 20.5 inches long 10/29/19 Named after the most incredible person I know... her daddy,” she captioned the picture of the happy parents kissing the baby.

Johnson East, 27, was very candid about her experience giving birth and how at one point during labor she thought she "had failed."

"22 hours of labor to end in a c section," she wrote on Instagram. "I went in with such a stubborn mindset of thinking the only way I could bring our baby into the world was naturally. No meds no intervention. At 14 hours when I chose to get an epidural I felt guilty. At 22 hours when we were told I had to get a c section I felt like I had failed. But after holding our sweet girl in my arms and being told everything went well and she had made it to us safely I could have cared less."

Johnson East's pregnancy was also not without drama. Less than a month before giving birth, she wound up in the emergency room after breaking a toe.

In July, she and Andrew also posted a video revealing that she was experiencing complications that could "get worse or correct itself” in time.

"There's the risk of stillbirth and the baby not making it to term and the baby not getting enough nutrients or having too much toxins in their body," she said.

Based on the joy they're feeling, it looks like everything was worth it for the couple.