Shawn Johnson East reveals her baby boy's name

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East have revealed the name they've given their second child, a baby boy whom they welcomed earlier this month.

The proud parents have announced they named their son Jett James East and shared details of his birth in a new YouTube video. The baby joins big sister Drew Hazel, who turns 2 years old in October.

"We are still over the moon that little man is finally with us. We're in heaven. We're so thankful we get to share this journey with you," the couple wrote in the video's description. "Thank you for the continued prayers, we so appreciate them! Stay tuned for next week's episode where Drew finally gets to meet her little brother ... bring the tissues."

In the video, the couple share footage of the former Olympic gymnast in the delivery room and introducing Jett to friends and family over FaceTime.

The video also includes footage of the family bringing their new addition home, but stopped short of sharing Drew's first encounter with her little brother.

The couple announced their pregnancy news last January by sharing a photo of Johnson East's baby bump and the caption, "Here we go again." Later that month, Johnson East revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19, but thankfully had mild symptoms.

In March, they threw a gender reveal party and let friends and family spray them with blue paint, signifying that a son was on the way. East, a former NFL player, looked relieved.

"We were either going to have a boy this time around or keep having kids until we had a boy," he joked. "Thirty girls down the road!" his wife quipped.