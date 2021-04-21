Shawn Johnson answers 'burning questions' about daughter's facial bruise

Shawn Johnson is shutting down any potential criticisms of her parenting skills.

The former Olympic gymnast shared a sweet photo of daughter Drew to her Instagram stories Wednesday, with what appeared to be a bruise on the 17-month-old's cheek. Eagle-eyed followers were quick to pop into her direct messages with "burning questions."

“Yes, we are aware of her bruise haha,” the 29-year-old Olympian wrote, alluding that she had gotten multiple messages of concern.

shawnjohnson / Instagram

“It’s her first true goose egg,” she continued. “Ran straight into the dining table. Doesn’t realize how tall she is.”

And just in case the people at home didn't trust the "Winning Balance" author, she clarified that her daughter had been seen by a doctor.

"All is good there. Doc checked," Johnson wrote alongside a winking emoji.

It's not the first time Johnson, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Andrew East, has preemptively defended herself from mom shamers.

In 2020, she shared a video of then-3-month-old Drew doing "her first flip" on a beach in Miami, Florida.

“(She was PERFECTLY safe… so don’t even haha),” Johnson wrote in the Instagram post.

Despite her disclaimer, several followers weighed in with their expertise.

“While she may have been perfectly safe, sometimes you are a bit rough handling such a young baby, and not making her warm enough when you take her out. She needs at least socks if not shoes, as well, and hats,” one person sounded off on the post.

Johnson fired back, “Were you holding her? Have you physically felt her sweat when she wears socks? Or felt her strength when she stands? Or seen her fuss until she stands up because she hates laying down? Nope. You haven’t. I’m her mama. I know.”

After the post, Johnson told E! News in an interview that she doesn't let mom-shaming in the comments faze her.

"You have to take it with a grain of salt and be like, 'OK, it worked for you, it didn't work for us, so we're going to do this instead,'" she said.

