Sharon Stone shared a bittersweet update after losing her 11-month-old godson and nephew, River, last month.

The actor, 63, revealed to "People" at the "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" premiere in New York City on Tuesday night that River's organs had been donated.

"The fact that my godson was able to save three lives, two infants and a 45-year-old man was sanctuary for our family," Stone told the outlet. "I can only say that you never, never know when a tragedy will happen in your life or in your family, but this opportunity be an organ donor, it saved us, saved our family."

Stone stressed the importance of organ donation.

"Many people have many different thoughts about this, but in the end, it gave us some peace," she said.

In late August, Stone shared that young River, was found in his crib in "total organ failure." Three days later on August 30, she said the baby had died.

"River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021," Stone captioned a video tribute to the 11-month-old on Instagram, set to the tune of Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven."

In her previous post, Stone shared a photo of River in a hospital bed, intubated and surrounded by wires and other medical equipment.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today," Stone wrote, alongside a series of emojis. "Please pray for him. We need a miracle."

River is the son of Stone's brother Patrick and his wife, Tasha, who live in Ohio. In an emotional post on River's first birthday, Tasha wrote on Facebook, "Today my sweet River Monster celebrated his first birthday in Heaven. This still doesn’t feel real but the hurt in my heart let’s me know that it is...I look forward to the day I can hold you in my arms again."

