Sharon Stone asks for prayers for nephew experiencing 'total organ failure'

Sharon Stone shared upsetting news with fans after her young godson and nephew was found in his crib in "total organ failure."

Stone, 63, shared a photo of her nephew, who is nearly a year old, in a hospital bed, intubated and surrounded by wires and other medical equipment. Stone also shared the photo on her Instagram story.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today," Stone wrote, alongside a series of emojis. "Please pray for him. We need a miracle."

River is the son of Stone's brother, Patrick, and his wife, Tasha.

Fans, followers and fellow Hollywood stars quickly filled the comments section of the post with well-wishes for the child.

"Holding you and your family in prayer," wrote director Ava DuVernay.

"Sending light and healing love," said actor Kate Hudson.

"Prayers for this little angel!" wrote actor and supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Stone, who is currently in Venice, Italy, shared more photos to her Instagram story, but did not release an update about River's condition. In another post, showing her view from a Venetian water taxi, many fans asked for updates, but Stone did not issue a response.

River has made occasional appearances on Stone's social media. In September 2020, she shared a photo of the infant to welcome him to the world.

"Look who’s going home: River William Stone," she wrote in the photo's caption.

In early January, she shared a sweet photo of the baby smiling while wrapped in a fluffy hooded onesie.

This isn't the first medical emergency that Stone's family has faced in recent months. In August 2020, Stone's younger sister Kelly, who has lupus, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was hospitalized. While Kelly has since recovered, she said during her hospitalization that she struggled to breathe and pleaded with fans to take the pandemic seriously.

In June 2020, Stone revealed that she was once struck by lightning while doing household chores in her kitchen.

"(My mother) threw me in the car and drove me to hospital and the EKG (electrocardiogram) was showing such electricity in my body," Stone said at the time. "I had to go get EKGs every single day for 10 days."

