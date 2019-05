Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 22, 2019, 4:39 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By TODAY

We're looking for children that go above and beyond for others and deserve to be recognized.

Four years ago, Khloe Thompson was just 8 years old when she began helping less fortunate people in Los Angeles. Now, she's the first inductee into our "Kids in the Spotlight" wall of fame!

We will continue adding more faces to the wall but need your help finding them.

Nominate a kid in your life that's doing something amazing like Khloe by filling out the information below.