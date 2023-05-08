NFL star Shaquil Barrett’s wife remembers daughter with old videos: ‘My heart is so shattered’

Following the accidental drowning death of Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker's wife, Jordanna Barrett, shared sweet videos to remember their toddler.

In an Instagram post on May 7, Jordanna Barrett posted a series of videos of Arrayah, who drowned in a pool last month.

"I miss your laugh. I miss your smile. I miss your hugs, I miss your mommas. I miss everything about you. My heart is so shattered," she began the caption. "I would do anything to give you one more hug, one more I love you. One more anything. I wish I could go back and change time. I wish I could hold you so close. I just miss you my Arrayah girl. I just miss you."

"I love you forever. And am counting down the days until I get to be with you again! Memories will never be enough," she continued.

Jordanna Barrett thanked her daughter for "the best 2 years" of their lives, adding that Arrayah's smile and laugh will be "forever engraved" in her.

"You are the sunshine to my days, and the beats to my heart. The world was a better place because you were in it. I love you forever and always and miss every big and little thing about you. Please stay close, momma needs you," she concluded, adding a red heart emoji.

Though no sound is included in the videos, the first clip shows the little one laughing hysterically while playing in the bathtub and pouring water on herself. In the next video, Arrayah proves again she isn't afraid of the camera, laughing at whoever is filming while walking around.

Another brief video shows her twirling around while intently watching a scene from "Despicable Me 2" on the big screen.

In the next video, Arrayah seems to be playing in some shallow water and hiding from her parents while sporting a black-and-white checkered dress. Some more footage shows the toddler seemingly being chased around the house and laughing at the person filming.

Wearing a bow and tie-dye overalls in another clip, Arrayah wobbles as she walks on the sidewalk outside and carries a white towel.

The final clips show Arrayah laughing at the camera, again playing in the tub and leaning back and giggling on a pillow.

On April 30 around 9:30 a.m., police responded to a home where a child had fallen into a pool in the Beach Park area of Tampa, Florida, officials said in a statement, confirming the victim was Shaquil and Jordanna Barrett's child.

“The child was transported to an area hospital. Despite lifesaving measures taken, the child was pronounced deceased a short time later,” police said.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play contributed to her death and that it was "a purely accidental and tragic incident."

Last week, Jordanna Barrett broke her silence on their daughter's death in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of Arrayah smiling on her birthday and thanking people for the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers.

"Our world will never be the same," she wrote. "Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much, my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada."

The couple are also parents to children Shaquil Jr., Braylon and Aaliyah.

"There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here until we all meet again in heaven," Jordanna Barrett wrote in her post. "I love you forever and always."