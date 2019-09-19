There's going to be a new baby Big in town!

Chris Noth, best known for his portrayal of Mr. Big on "Sex and the City," took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife, Tara Wilson, are expecting their second child. He wrote, “Orion is getting a brother- I better get my a-- in shape."

In the photo shared to Noth's 162,000 followers, Wilson can be seen beaming with her hand resting on her belly.

Noth's on-screen love interest Sarah Jessica Parker wrote in the comments, “Oh. My. G-d!!!!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you both!!! Xx.”

Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte on the HBO series, added, “Yay Yay Yay.”

Noth, 64, and Wilson, 37, are already parents to 11-year-old Orion Christophe, who was born back in 2008.

Five years later, the couple swapped vows in Maui during a sunset ceremony. Noth and Wilson opted to go the super-private route, inviting only a few close friends and family members.

The "Good Wife" star opened up to Australian magazine Who in 2016 about the experience of getting older and being the dad to an energetic boy.

“The other day I was throwing my kid around on the bed and I pulled a muscle in my back,” Noth explained. “He loves to be thrown around, but he's not as light as he used to be! I lifted him up, threw him on the bed and then it’s like, ‘Wait a minute, he’s 60 pounds.’ My back is going, ‘Not so fast, partner!’”

He added, “I’ve got to stay young for him. He’s a good inspiration to go to the gym.”