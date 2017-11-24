Seth Meyers and wife expecting 2nd child — watch his sweet announcement

share tweet pin email

After Seth Meyers informed his family that he and his wife, Alexi, are expecting their second baby, the late-night personality wanted to share the personal news with a few million of his fans.

The "Late Night With Seth Meyers" host announced the update to his audience during a special Thanksgiving episode on Thursday with his parents, Larry and Hilary Meyers, and brother Josh as holiday-themed guests.

Late Night with Seth Meyers Seth Meyers announces on Thursday's episode of his show that he's expecting a second baby with wife, Alexi.

“I want to take this opportunity now, you guys obviously know, my wife and I are expecting a second baby,” Meyers, 43, said.

And Meyers' family didn't waste any time angling for naming rights.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Alexi Meyers and Seth Meyers attend the 2015 American Museum Of Natural History Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on November 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

His mother told the audience that she found out the news about a month ago, when her famous son called her crying. “He said, ‘Because for over a month, I’ve had to pretend that I don’t care what sex it is and I do care, I want a little boy!,’” Hilary Meyers recounted.

The comedian explained he wanted a brother for his first son, Ashe, who was born last year, because he had such a close relationship with his own brother.

Meyers' father is campaigning to name Ashe's future brother Albert — after the family sheepdog. Apparently, that's the fifth dog in a row to be bequeathed that name.

"It's like Pinocchio, the dog becomes a real boy and everything works out," explained the boy's future grandfather.

"Can I tell you the fact that it's been five of our dogs names has eliminated it (from consideration)," deadpanned Seth Meyers.