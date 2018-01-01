Seth Meyers shares adorable photo with wife and kids on 5th wedding anniversary

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Seth Meyers is feeling the love this weekend!

The "Late Night" host is celebrating his fifth wedding anniversary Saturday with wife Alexi Ashe, and he marked the milestone by sharing an adorable (and scarce!) family photo.

“Five years ago today I married my amazing wife Alexi,” Meyers wrote in a tweet. “We’ve since added two incredible boys, neither of whom would take their hands out of their mouths for this picture.”

The photo captures Meyers, Ashe and their two sons, Ashe Olson, 2, and Axel Strahl, 5 months, enjoying a pasta meal at Ultima Spiaggia, a restaurant and beach club in a town north of Rome, Italy.

Axel is perched happily on his mom’s lap while his older brother is sitting beside their smiling dad. Both little guys seem more excited about their tasty food than their parents' wedding anniversary, but the candid makes Meyers' post just that much cuter.

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe have fallen only more in love over the past five years. Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Meyers married Ashe, a human rights lawyer, in a summer ceremony on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard in 2013. Their oldest son Ashe was born March 2016, and just this past April, Axel arrived in a whirlwind delivery.

Meyers revealed on "Late Night" how baby Axel was born in the lobby of the couple’s New York apartment.

“I called 911 and over the course of a minute conversation, I said, ‘We’re about to have a baby — we’re having a baby — we had a baby,'” Meyers recalled during his episode on April 9, the day after Axel’s birth.

The little one just couldn’t wait to join in on the Meyers family fun! Here’s to many more years of love and laughs for this adorable clan.