'Sesame Street' features 2 gay fathers for 1st time in 51-year history

"Sesame Street" is marking Pride Month by showing a type of family that has never been seen in the 51-year history of the iconic children's television show.

The show shared an episode last week called "Family Day" that features a married gay couple of two dads with their daughter. A dad named Frank, played by Alex Weisman, and a dad named Dave, played by Chris Costa, along with their daughter Mia, played by Olivia Perez, join the neighborhood family that surprises Big Bird at a party.

A character in the episode observes that "all of our families are so different."

"There’s all kinds of different families," Frank says. "But what makes us a family is that we love each other."

Alan Muraoka, the co-director of the episode and an actor who plays the owner of Hooper’s Store on the show, shared his joy about the special storyline.

"Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion," Muraoka wrote on Facebook. "So I'm so excited to introduce Nina's Brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street.

"I am so honored and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode. Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!!!!"

GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis also applauded "Sesame Street" for the ground-breaking episode.

The ‘Family Day’ episode of Sesame Street sends the simple and important message that families come in all forms and that love and acceptance are always the most important ingredients in a family. https://t.co/vpu64aEurS — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) June 18, 2021

"The ‘Family Day’ episode of Sesame Street sends the simple and important message that families come in all forms and that love and acceptance are always the most important ingredients in a family," Ellis tweeted.

"Frank and Dave, as Mia’s dads, are the latest characters in an undeniable trend of inclusion across kids & family programming, one that allows millions of proud LGBTQ parents, and our children, to finally get to see families like ours reflected on TV," Ellis added in a statement to Yahoo Entertainment.

"Sesame Street" has addressed a range of social issues in recent years, including addiction, incarceration, race, homelessness and autism. The show also answered a question about long-time characters and roommates Bert and Ernie, saying in 2018 that they are not gay, they are "best friends."

