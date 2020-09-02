'Sesame Street' launching podcast hosted by new character

"Sesame Street" has a new show it hopes will be music to kids' ears as they navigate the return to school during the pandemic.

The iconic childhood television series announced on TODAY Wednesday that it has created a new podcast for young listeners featuring a brand-new character named Foley.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends" from Sesame Workshop will feature Foley, whose specialty is making fun sounds and noises, being joined by guests like Elmo, Big Bird and more for original songs and interactive games.

TODAY shared a clip of Foley introducing herself on the podcast, which will be released on Audible on Oct. 15 and will span 15 episodes, with a new one being released every Thursday.

The podcast is crafted for preschool listeners and the 15-minute episodes will feature Foley and her sidekick, Mikee the Microphone, making silly sound effects, telling jokes and hosting guests from the "Sesame Street" neighborhood.

"Sesame Street" has also been active in helping children make sense of a disorienting time amid the coronavirus pandemic and protests around the world against racial injustice.

For much of its history, the show has addressed difficult topics, including introducing a character who has a parent who is in jail, and bringing awareness to foster care and homelessness.