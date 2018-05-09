Serena Williams tells her daughter these important words every day

share tweet pin email

Gold-medal winning, Grand-Slam dominating tennis star Serena Williams has only been a mother for eight months, but she's already proving herself to be a parenting champ, too.

And while there isn't a trophy for acing it as a mom (even though there really should be), a new interview with Williams reveals that her effort to teach her daughter what's truly important, right from the beginning, is its own reward.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Mar 26, 2018 at 7:55am PDT

Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed baby girl Olympia to the world back in September, and since then, the new mom has gained a lot of knowledge.

"Everything has changed the way I thought about raising a daughter," she recently told Elle. "There are so many hidden innuendoes out there for girls that we don’t even think about! That I never thought about, until I realized my daughter would hear them."

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 30, 2018 at 8:29am PDT

But Williams also realized that, while she can't completely protect Olympia from those hidden messages, she can counteract them with messages of her own.

"So I try to tell her every day that she’s strong, and that she’s smart," Williams explained. "Those are the two big ones."

Sure, Olympia might be a little young to fully absorb the meaning, but that doesn't mean the message is lost on her.

Biceps 💪🏾 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

"Putting that in her head from such a young age is super-important to me," the 36-year-old continued. "I believe she has to understand some of the things I’m saying, even now, and I hope it sticks with her for the rest of her life."