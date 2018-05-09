Serena Williams tells her daughter these important words every day

Gold-medal winning, Grand-Slam dominating tennis star Serena Williams has only been a mother for eight months, but she's already proving herself to be a parenting champ, too.
And while there isn't a trophy for acing it as a mom (even though there really should be), a new interview with Williams reveals that her effort to teach her daughter what's truly important, right from the beginning, is its own reward.
Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed baby girl Olympia to the world back in September, and since then, the new mom has gained a lot of knowledge.
"Everything has changed the way I thought about raising a daughter," she recently told Elle. "There are so many hidden innuendoes out there for girls that we don’t even think about! That I never thought about, until I realized my daughter would hear them."
But Williams also realized that, while she can't completely protect Olympia from those hidden messages, she can counteract them with messages of her own.
"So I try to tell her every day that she’s strong, and that she’s smart," Williams explained. "Those are the two big ones."
Sure, Olympia might be a little young to fully absorb the meaning, but that doesn't mean the message is lost on her.
"Putting that in her head from such a young age is super-important to me," the 36-year-old continued. "I believe she has to understand some of the things I’m saying, even now, and I hope it sticks with her for the rest of her life."