Serena Williams had a message for moms after Wimbledon loss

Serena Williams was the picture of grace in her runner-up speech after Wimbledon Saturday, and she used the public opportunity to send a message to mothers everywhere.

"It was such an amazing tournament for me," the tennis superstar reflected, choking up. "I was really happy to get this far!"

It was only Williams' fourth tournament after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in September, and she lost the title to Angelique Kerber with a 6-3, 6-3 score.

Oli Scarff / AFP - Getty Images Germany's Angelique Kerber embraces US player Serena Williams following their women's singles final match on the twelfth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2018. Kerber won the match 6-3, 6-3.

"It's obviously disappointing but I can't be disappointed, you know, I have so much to look forward to," the new mom continued to the crowd's cheers. "I'm just getting started."

"I was really happy to get this far. For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today"



Grace, poise and emotion. A runner-up's interview given by a true champion.@SerenaWilliams #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/jjtw3cWyEq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

"For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today," she said, "and I tried. I look forward to continuing to be back out here and doing what I do best."

Andrew Boyers / Reuters All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2018 Serena Williams of the U.S. waves after losing the women's singles final against Germany's Angelique Kerber.

This isn't the first time Williams has reached out to the mothering community: she's been open about struggling with postpartum depression, living through scary birthing complications and striving for body-positivity.

"We don't all look the same," she wrote to her mother in a sweet Reddit post. "We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud!"

Andrew Couldridge / AP Serena Williams of the US after being defeated by Angelique Kerber of Germany in the women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.

Williams isn't interesting in competing unless she knows she can do her best and she absolutely did that today.

Congratulations to both Serena and Angelique. We can't wait to watch Serena win her next title!