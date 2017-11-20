share tweet pin email

Serena Williams is letting fans see just how cute baby Alexis Olympia looked at her fairy-tale wedding to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian last week.

The tennis champ took to Instagram to share pics of the couple's 2-month-old baby girl in the care of her 65-year-old mother, Oracene Price, during the lavish French ball-themed ceremony.

My heartbeats ❤️ photo A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 20, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

"My heartbeats photo," Williams, 36, captioned one pic, which found little "Olympia" nestled in grandma's lap.

Yes grandma carried me A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Nov 20, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

Williams also snuck on Olympia's Instagram page to share a pic of the pair walking down the aisle, cutely captioning it, "Yes grandma carried me."

In September, Williams penned a heartfelt Reddit message to her mom, thanking herfor teaching her and her sister Venus, 37, to appreciate their strong, athletic bodies — despite what the "haters" have said about their physiques.

Official. 📸 @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

"I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body," wrote Williams, who added that she couldn't bear to see Olympia criticized for her appearance.

Williams thanked her mom for teaching her to love herself, and said she hoped to do the same for her own little girl.

"I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like. We don't all look the same," she wrote. "We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud!"