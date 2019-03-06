Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 6, 2019, 11:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Joe Dziemianowicz

Kids’ clothes for a grown-up cause.

That’s the name of the game this week for Serena Williams, who’s about to gladly see the other shoe drop. Actually, it’s a pair of toddler-sized Gucci sneakers.

On Thursday, the tennis superstar, entrepreneur and mom is selling nearly a dozen pieces from the closet of her 18-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian and donating proceeds to charity.

Just some of Alexis Olympia Ohanian's clothes that will be for sale on Poshmark the morning of March 7.

The sale on Poshmark, a social commerce platform, posts at noon EST on March 7. It features gently used, totally cute clothes like a plaid Burberry sundress, Gucci leather skips, and Stella McCartney overalls with pony-shaped pockets.

If baby Olympia's style is your cup of tea, pick up a whole outfit and benefit Serena's foundation.

We love this rocker-chic look from baby Olympia's closet. Items from the sale are expected to sell out quickly.

Also up for grabs: Two Nike T-shirts, one with the tot’s famous momma on it and another that reads “We got the power.” Little Alexis, whose dad is Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, wears the Tees in Instagram snaps.

Last month, Williams, 37, sold selections from her own closet — including a floral kimono, designer dresses and Gucci jacket — on Poshmark after joining the company’s board. The clothes flew off racks almost as fast as her 122-plus-mph tennis serve.

Like the earnings from that sale, ones from her daughter’s wardrobe go to Yetunde Price Resource Center, created three years ago and named in honor of Serena’s late sister who was killed in an act of senseless violence in 2003. The organization is dedicated to providing help and promoting community healing.

Since having a child, Williams has candidly shared about her experiences. That includes postpartum depression, struggling with being a working mom who missed Alexis’s first steps, and the cuddly, comforting joys of having a child.

And, like most parents, she's shared pics. When it comes to style — including a black tennis tutu both Serena and little Alexis have rocked — it’s like mother, like daughter.