Serena Williams poses for selfie with Alexis Olympia, asks about push presents

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is less than two months old, but she already knows her way around a Snapchat filter.

Not that she has any need for a filter's wrinkle-smoothing, glow-infusing powers. But she and mom Serena Williams, 36, sure do look cute rocking matching flower crowns in Williams' latest Instagram post.

Ladies is a "push present" a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

(Then again, we should expect nothing less from the social media prodigy, who had her own Instagram account within days of her birth!)

"Ladies is a 'push present' a thing? If so what did you get if anything?" Williams captioned the mother-daughter selfie, adding the hashtag #conversationstarter.

Williams' question refers to the tradition of giving a new mom a special postpartum gift as a way of saying "thanks for delivering." Based on her post, we can't tell if fiancé Alexis Ohanian already gave her one, or if she's dropping him a not-so-subtle hint!

Or maybe she's really just curious. After all, this isn't the first time she's asked the internet for advice. Williams had Reddit users weigh in on packing a hospital bag in August.

Previously, she turned to Twitter for tips on rolling over with a baby bump and dealing with belly itches.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Now that she's on the other side of pregnancy, she's keeping the conversation rolling — and we love seeing photographic evidence of how the tennis champ is taking to motherhood.

Nobody tell Olympia about the puppy filter, though. Once you start, it's hard to stop!