Serena Williams poses for selfie with Alexis Olympia, asks about push presents

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is less than two months old, but she already knows her way around a Snapchat filter.
Not that she has any need for a filter's wrinkle-smoothing, glow-infusing powers. But she and mom Serena Williams, 36, sure do look cute rocking matching flower crowns in Williams' latest Instagram post.
(Then again, we should expect nothing less from the social media prodigy, who had her own Instagram account within days of her birth!)
"Ladies is a 'push present' a thing? If so what did you get if anything?" Williams captioned the mother-daughter selfie, adding the hashtag #conversationstarter.
Williams' question refers to the tradition of giving a new mom a special postpartum gift as a way of saying "thanks for delivering." Based on her post, we can't tell if fiancé Alexis Ohanian already gave her one, or if she's dropping him a not-so-subtle hint!
Or maybe she's really just curious. After all, this isn't the first time she's asked the internet for advice. Williams had Reddit users weigh in on packing a hospital bag in August.
Previously, she turned to Twitter for tips on rolling over with a baby bump and dealing with belly itches.
Now that she's on the other side of pregnancy, she's keeping the conversation rolling — and we love seeing photographic evidence of how the tennis champ is taking to motherhood.
Nobody tell Olympia about the puppy filter, though. Once you start, it's hard to stop!