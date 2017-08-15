Serena Williams isn't slowing down: 'This pregnancy has given me a new power'

share tweet pin email

Life is about to change in a big way for Serena Williams, as she and fiance Alexis Ohanian prepare to welcome their first child to the world.

But make no mistake: Motherhood doesn't mean she's going to slow down.

In fact, the tennis champ says she's stronger than ever now and has no plans to quit the court any time soon.

@benstiller stiller Sorry, White. Average Joes for life! And that goes for both of us. Omaze.com/Joe A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 3, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

"It’s hard to figure out what the end of your tennis career should look like," she said in an interview with Vogue. "I used to think I’d want to retire when I have kids, but no. I’m definitely coming back. Walking out there and hearing the crowd, it may seem like nothing. But there’s no better feeling in the world."

Especially when you feel as good as she does.

"If anything, this pregnancy has given me a new power," the 35-year-old added.

However, she plans to get some help from another power when it's time to give birth to her baby — a powerful epidural.

"I’m nervous about childbirth," Williams confessed. "I’m not a spring chicken. The one thing I really want is an epidural, which I know a lot of people are against, but I’ve had surgeries galore, and I don’t need to experience any more pain if I can avoid it."

Poster in background.... A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

So rather than focusing on that part for now, she's looking ahead to something tougher than tennis or childbirth — actually taking care of a baby.

"The biggest thing is that I don’t really think I’m a baby person," Williams explained. "Not yet. That’s something I have to work on. I’m so used to me-me-me, taking care of my health, my body, my career. I always ask, 'Am I going to be good enough?'"

There's no doubt she's excel at motherhood just like she excels at everything else. After all, she's proved she's not afraid to reach out to the pros for help.

Throughout her pregnancy, Williams has taken to social media to ask moms how they've dealt with everything from tummy itches, to rolling over in bed, to what she should pack in her hospital bag.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

Even father-to-be Ohanian has reached out to his own Reddit community. But Williams has no worries where he's concerned, telling Vogue, "I know he'll be great."

Read more about Williams when the September issue of Vogue hits newsstands Aug. 22.